This year’s Best of Johnson County Home Services & Supplies winners

The story behind this year’s Best Cleaning/Maid Service winner is one of sweat, grit, and a commitment to making spaces truly shine. Starting as a modest venture 28 years ago, Platinum Cleaning has solidly and steadily built its reputation as a partner in making people’s lives tidier and more manageable.

It’s no secret that Johnson County residents take a lot of pride in their homes. And they’ve got strong opinions about who to trust with keeping their places inviting, clean and functional.

“We say that our job is to turn the mess into fresh, one cleaning at a time,” said Platinum owner Paige Huckabay.

Whether it’s a bustling commercial establishment or a cozy residential space, the Shawnee-based company prides itself on the art of transformation and the dedication of its team members. Before joining a cleaning crew, each member receives extensive training in the art of organized cleanliness so that they leave behind not only sparkling surfaces, but also delighted customers.

“Our wonderful staff is what makes our success possible, and you’ve got to give them the credit for our win,” Huckabay said. “They approach cleaning as a serious business and always go above and beyond.”

Huckabay added that she believes the company’s flexibility is the cornerstone of their popularity. Platinum offers weekly, bi-weekly, monthly and one-time cleaning services, tailoring each job to suit the client’s need.

“Whether you’re moving in or out, looking for a deep clean, or wanting ongoing housekeeping services, every layer of dust and grime will be banished, with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee,” she said. “Having been in business for 28 years, our long term customers have become almost like family. We are now at a point where we are cleaning for the grown children of our early clients!

You can find out more about Platinum's services and request a quote for your cleaning job by visiting their website here.

Since 1986, Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape has proudly served the Kansas City metro area as a trusted full-service landscaping partner. Doctor’s likes to say that it’s not just a landscaping company — instead, “we’re visionaries, problem-solvers, and partners in the creation and execution of outdoor spaces that exceed our customer’s expectations.”

Their team of skilled professionals boasts decades of experience in landscape design, installation, irrigation, lighting, and more. THey have the expertise to handle projects of any scale, ensuring clients' vision is executed flawlessly. Beyond creating stunning landscapes, they offer year-round maintenance services to keep your outdoor spaces pristine and healthy. From turf care to seasonal cleanup and custom potted planters Doctor's has got your back in every season.

Best Heating & Air Conditioning Company: Jack Harrison Heating & Air Conditioning

What sets Jack Harrison Heating & Air Conditioning apart is their dedication to personalized service. They take the time to understand each client’s unique requirements and offer tailored solutions that suit their specific needs and budget. With a focus on energy efficiency and a team of highly skilled technicians, Jack Harrison has become a go-to name for all things HVAC in the Johnson County community. Call Jack Harrison to schedule your home or office Fall Heating Maintenance, or new AC and Furnace installation! In just one visit, you’ll see why they were voted the Best of Johnson County – local HVAC company!

Best Home Organizer: Bee Organized

In 2015, Bee Organized was started by two best friends sketching ideas on a napkin ways to balance motherhood and work that evolved into eight successful years in business and 23 franchise locations across the country. This dream has gone BEE-yond their expectations and has welcomed them into thousands of clients’ homes, they now call friends.

“We built Bee Organized on the foundation of our lifelong friendship and the belief that we treat everyone with Compassion, Confidentiality and Judgement Free” says co-founder Kristen Christian.

Co-founder Lisa Foley enthusiastically explains that “we work to empower our clients to create simple, realistic and sustainable solutions that fit a variety of budgets.” Bee Organized caters to a client’s exact needs, stage of life and organizing challenges.

From the attic, to the basement and everywhere in between, the Bees of Bee Organized can work organizing magic! They specialize in Organization, Move Management, Space planning during a build or remodel, and a variety of Concierge Services.

They consider it an HONOR to see first hand the peace and joy organization brings to people of all ages!

Mention this article and receive $50 off an organizing session of six or more hours before Dec 31st, 2023.



Best Pest Control Company: Joshua’s Pest Control

Providing pet- and family-friendly treatments, Joshua's Pest Control helps you feel at home in your home without worrying about invasive spiders, ants, cockroaches, fleas, ticks, and more. Their friendly field experts customize year-round services to create a protective barrier around your home and yard that gets rid of eggs and nests before the pests even emerge. And the best part? If you ever see any pest activity, your home is under warranty—they'll come out and treat free of charge.

If you're in the Olathe area and need handyman services, call the skilled, experienced service professionals at Mr. Handyman. They offer a wide range of repair and maintenance services to keep your home or business in good condition. These services include but are not limited to: Doors/Windows replacement, Drywall repairs and Paint, Deck/Fence repair, Plumbing/Lighting installation, Tile/Grout, and much more! Our craftsmen show up on time in a clearly marked van, in uniform. Mr. Handyman of Olathe is bonded and insured, background checked, and offers a 12-month warranty. Areas they serve include Bucyrus, Edgerton, Gardner, New Century, Olathe, Overland Park, Spring Hill and Stilwell.

For a full list of this year's Best of Johnson County Home Services & Supplies winners and runners up, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year's Home Services & Supplies honorees!