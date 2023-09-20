Richard Arlen Wilson, 89, of Lenexa, passed away on September 13, 2023 at Lake View Village.

He was born on March 31, 1934 to Harold and Alvira (Johnson) Wilson at Belding, MI.

Richard, worked as a Aircraft Mechanic Crew Chief for USAF Reserve for the 442nd Tactical Fighter Wing at Richards Gebaur Air Force Base until the group was transferred to Whiteman AFB in 1993.

He was married to LeAnna Wilson, who preceded him in death on July 29, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his son Steven L.Wilson.

He was a member of Masons.