  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Stop Rezoning group appeals ruling on Prairie Village petitions

The defendants in the Prairie Village petitions lawsuit are filing an appeal. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

The residents behind three much-discussed petitions in Prairie Village are appealing a Johnson County judge’s ruling that says only one of the measures is eligible for a future ballot.

PV United, also known as Stop Rezoning Prairie Village, Tuesday evening filed a notice of appeal regarding a series of rulings issued in recent weeks by Johnson County District Court Judge Rhonda Mason.

The group is appealing Mason’s initial oral ruling and a first written decision, both issued Sept. 6, as well as her final ruling from Sept. 15.

