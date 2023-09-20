  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

What will be on my Prairie Village ballot this November?

Advance voting

File photo.

With three resident-led petitions up in the air over the past month, Prairie Villagers may be wondering what to expect on their 2023 general election ballots.

Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman made it clear on Sept. 8 that no new questions will be accepted for the upcoming Nov. 7 election.

This means that even though Judge Rhonda Mason of Division 4 at Johnson County District Court ultimately found one of the three resident petitions eligible for a ballot measure, it won’t appear on ballots this November.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.