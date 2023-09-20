Panera Bread plans to build a new restaurant at 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

Last week, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 9-0 to approve the final development plan for the chain restaurant. It was part of the body’s consent agenda, which means it was approved without individual discussion alongside a series of other procedural items.

This roughly 3,500-square-foot Panera location will have a drive-thru, according to city documents. It’s just one part of the long-anticipated redevelopment of the old mall and shopping district once present at the site.