  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Plans for new Panera at former Metcalf South site move ahead

Panera Bread 97 Metcalf

Panera expects to open a new location with a drive thru at 97th and Metcalf. Image via Overland Park city documents.

Panera Bread plans to build a new restaurant at 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

Last week, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 9-0 to approve the final development plan for the chain restaurant. It was part of the body’s consent agenda, which means it was approved without individual discussion alongside a series of other procedural items.

This roughly 3,500-square-foot Panera location will have a drive-thru, according to city documents. It’s just one part of the long-anticipated redevelopment of the old mall and shopping district once present at the site.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2021.