Panera expects to open a new location with a drive thru at 97th and Metcalf. Image via Overland Park city documents.
Panera Bread plans to build a new restaurant at 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.
Last week, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 9-0 to approve the final development plan for the chain restaurant. It was part of the body’s consent agenda, which means it was approved without individual discussion alongside a series of other procedural items.
This roughly 3,500-square-foot Panera location will have a drive-thru, according to city documents. It’s just one part of the long-anticipated redevelopment of the old mall and shopping district once present at the site.
Panera is just one part of the 97 Metcalf redevelopment
Box Development is the developer behind the redevelopment effort dubbed 97 Metcalf.
Current plans for the property include a 90,000-square-foot Life Time Fitness, as well as a Dutch Bros Coffee, a popular chain from the Pacific Northwest that’s standing up more Johnson County area locations.
This spring, Texas Roadhouse opened a new restaurant at 9761 Metcalf Ave.
A QuikTrip gas station and convenience store is also expected to open soon.
Space still remains for more tenants in the redevelopment area.
