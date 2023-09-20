Micaleb Wesley Weatherbee age 25 of Williamsburg, KS died in a motorcycle accident Sept 12, 2023.

He was born in Merriam, KS on January 8, 1998 to John and Vanessa Weatherbee, he attended Anderson County High School and had a career in construction work and enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on his motorcycle.

He is survived by brother Roscoe Weatherbee of Ottawa, KS and sister Brooklynn Williams of Garnett, KS. he was preceded in death by his parents.