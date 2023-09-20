  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

Lenexa City Council OKs plan for apartments off K-10 Highway

Canyon Creek Apartments site

The future site of Canyon Creek Apartments. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

Lenexa has advanced plans for an apartment complex off Canyon Creek Boulevard and Kansas Highway 10.

After a series of questions to developers, the Lenexa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved preliminary plans for the Canyon Creek Apartments project.

“My only question is ‘When do we start?'” said Councilmember Julie Sayers.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.