“My only question is ‘When do we start?'” said Councilmember Julie Sayers.

After a series of questions to developers, the Lenexa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved preliminary plans for the Canyon Creek Apartments project.

Lenexa has advanced plans for an apartment complex off Canyon Creek Boulevard and Kansas Highway 10.

Canyon Creek Apartments details

The more than 17-acre development will include five multi-family buildings, all either three or four stories high, totaling 212 units and 205,000 square feet overall.

The project includes the construction of a new public road — West 100th Street — and a portion of West 99th Place.

The developer will pay for those roadway improvements, and the city will require construction prior to the project.

The approved plans include a host of amenities for apartment residents, including a game plaza, playground, dog park, fitness area and exercise room, pavilions, hammock garden, clubhouse and a nature trail.

Access to the apartments is from the future West 100th Street, which will connect to West 99th Street.

The dog park, which is located on a tract north of the apartments, will have a separate entrance off West 99th Place.

The developers gave no specifics on how much rent would be for each unit.

Developers want the apartments to be a point of pride for Lenexa

Overland Park-based MRE Capital, who has been working on the project for more than a year.

“We live here. Our kids live here. Our kids go to school here. We’re going to build something we’re proud of, and we’ve been doing it for almost two decades now,” said Daniel Sailler, co-founder of MRE Capital.

The project has gone through some revisions

Last year, the developer presented an initial concept for the apartment complex, with roughly 300 units planned on the property. The revised plans now total 212 units across the five buildings.

After getting a height deviation of 48 feet for two buildings, 13 feet higher than the 35 feet that is usually allowed, the preliminary plans requested the same for two other buildings on the property.

While some city councilmembers were hesitant to grant the height deviation, they said they were won over by designs that blended the elevations of the tallest building into the sloping grade of the land.

“The height of the buildings and certain aspects of that was a cause of lengthy conversation here,” said Councilmember Melanie Arroyo. “I really appreciate that you took those considerations and comments and worked around a few ideas on this.”

The buildings will be the westernmost visible structures in Lenexa as motorists drive east along K-10.

The project is expected to take about 20 months

The developer will submit the final plan for the project by Oct. 2.

The first step of the project will be construction of West 100th Street.

“If we can get everything aligned, these guys would actually like to be under construction this year,” said Dan Foster, vice president of Schlagel & Associates. “We still got a lot of work to do.”

