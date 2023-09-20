  Kansas News Service  - Police

Kansas police took Jeremy Sellhorn’s car in 2020 and he can’t get it back. He isn’t alone

Police car search

Body camera footage shows police searching Jeremy Sellhorn's car. Screenshot.

By Blaise Mesa

When Jeremy Sellhorn bought a 1986 Chevrolet El Camino, it marked a turning point in his life.

He had been couch surfing, low on cash and having relationship troubles. He turned his life around and bought the car, a symbol of positive changes.