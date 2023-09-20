Roesland Elementary in Roeland Park is the latest school in the Shawnee Mission School District to earn National Blue Ribbon status.

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes National Blue Ribbon Schools each year across the U.S., aiming to spotlight schools for their overall academic excellence and success in closing achievement differences between student groups.

This year, more than 350 schools nationwide earned the Blue Ribbon honor, including four in Kansas.

Roesland was one of two Johnson County schools given the distinction — along with Edgerton Elementary in Edgerton — and was recognized as an “exemplary high performing school.”

“I am thrilled that the extraordinary qualities that make our school such a wonderful place to learn are being recognized at the national level,” Roesland Principal Kelly Swift was quoted in a district news release.

This isn’t the first time Roesland has achieved this honor. It was named a National Blue Ribbon School during the 1993-94 school year, as well.

Note: Kyle Palmer’s son attends Roesland Elementary.

🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories

📰 Other local news

Developer eyes Olathe spot for 550-unit apartment project. Block Real Estate is seeking rezoning of 30 acres near College Boulevard and K-7 to make way for a medium density multifamily development. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Another JoCo district joins suit against social media companies. The Gardner-Edgerton district is joining the same class-action lawsuit the Shawnee Mission School District is participating in that argues social media apps are detrimental to students’ well being and sapping school resources. [ KCTV ]

Goodwill to reopen in new location in Olathe. The thrift store has found a new home in a former Tractor Supply store after the city previously denied its application nearer its former location on 135th Street. [ Kansas City Star ]

📸 A thousand words

A picture perfect sunrise caught in downtown Overland Park earlier this week. Photo courtesy Twitter/@alepat911.