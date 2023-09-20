Inside JCPRD: Don’t miss the third-annual Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 6!

“We want participants to enjoy a beautiful fall day, a fun round of golf and events, and develop a deeper appreciation for the Johnson County Parks and Recreation District,” said Foundation Executive Director Kelly Blandford. “We also hope to raise awareness for The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County.”

A chance to win a Patrick Mahomes-autographed collector football was recently added as an incentive to play in or sponsor The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County’s Third-Annual Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 6. The signed and Chiefs-branded football came to the foundation as a generous donation and will be given away through a raffle available only to players and sponsors in this year’s tournament. There will be a limited number of raffle tickets for sale on the day of the event.

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at the Tomahawk Hills Golf Course, 17501 Midland Drive, Shawnee. Check-in for the tournament will begin at 8 a.m. Registration includes breakfast pastries, juice and coffee at check-in, green fees, cart, on-course refreshments, swag bag, range balls, and a catered meal provided by lunch sponsor Johnny’s BBQ. As in past years, the event will also feature a scramble format, and special event holes with great prizes. The event typically concludes by 1:30 p.m.

The cost for this event is $100 for individuals and $400 for teams of four. To register or for more information, go to jcprdfoundation.org/events. If available, registrations will be sold on-site through the morning of the tournament.

This memorial tournament celebrates the life and accomplishments of JCPRD’s former director, who passed away in December 2020, and raises funds for the foundation that continues to support his vision.

“We are honored to host this tournament annually in memory of Gary Haller, who was a champion of green space and outdoor recreation and was instrumental in improving the quality of life for the residents of Johnson County,” Blandford said. “Gary retired from JCPRD in March 2001 after 27 years with the district. During his time as executive director, JCPRD grew from 50 to 165 employees and added 4,300 acres of parkland. Under his leadership, JCPRD achieved national recognition as the 1995 recipient of the prestigious Gold Medal Award and national accreditation by the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies in 1999.”

All proceeds from this event will benefit The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County.

“The foundation’s mission is to promote the development and sustainability of parks, trails, green space, recreation, and the arts through advocacy and financial support,” Blandford said. “Proceeds and donations will be used where needed most to help maintain our standard of excellence for our places and programs and ensure that everyone in our community has the opportunity to experience all that JCPRD has to offer.”

To learn more about the event and the foundation visit Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament – Johnson County Parks Foundation (jcprdfoundation.org) or email lisa.eagle@jocogov.org.