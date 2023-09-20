  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Don’t miss the third-annual Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 6!

Now in its third year, the Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament is a great way to spend an enjoyable fall morning golfing with friends or family in support of a great cause.

By David Markham

A chance to win a Patrick Mahomes-autographed collector football was recently added as an incentive to play in or sponsor The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County’s Third-Annual Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 6. The signed and Chiefs-branded football came to the foundation as a generous donation and will be given away through a raffle available only to players and sponsors in this year’s tournament. There will be a limited number of raffle tickets for sale on the day of the event.

“We want participants to enjoy a beautiful fall day, a fun round of golf and events, and develop a deeper appreciation for the Johnson County Parks and Recreation District,” said Foundation Executive Director Kelly Blandford. “We also hope to raise awareness for The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County.”