Gerd Wilhelm Buttgen, 81, born January 3, 1942 in Berlin, Germany, died September 13, 2023 in Independence, MO.

A Celebration of Life Picnic will be held on September 23, 2023 at 1:00pm at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church Picnic Pavilion, Lee’s Summit, MO. Remarks will follow at 2:00pm.

Gerd attended William Chrisman High School, Graceland College, and Kansas City University (University of Missouri at Kansas City).