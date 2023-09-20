  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Longtime Overland Park Councilmember Fred Spears not seeking reelection

Overland Park Councilmember Fred Spears.

Overland Park Councilmember Fred Spears is not seeking another term, stepping back after 20 years. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Long-time community leader Fred Spears will not seek another term to the Overland Park City Council.

First elected in 2003, Spears represents Ward 4, an area in west-central Overland Park that’s generally bounded by Pflumm Road and Antioch Road to the east and west, and 119th and 143rd streets to the north and south.

“Twenty years is long enough. I think we needed some very fresh blood,” Spears told the Post in a recent interview. “I want to make sure that people keep having a fresh set of eyes, and I was concerned that I may not be having a fresh set of eyes anymore.”

