  Juliana Garcia

Westwood creates ‘public TIF’ district for key Rainbow Boulevard site

Westwood Rainbow Boulevard TIF district

The Westwood City Council last week approved a TIF district that encompasses Rainbow Boulevard between 50th and 51st Streets. A developer is proposing a mixed-use project on this site, but if approved, no TIF dollars would go to developers. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

More pieces of the puzzle for a much-discussed and controversial mixed-use project along Rainbow Boulevard in Westwood fell into place last week.

The Westwood City Council on Thursday approved the creation of a tax increment financing district along Rainbow Boulevard. The district would allow for a portion of tax revenues generated from a development to pay for a new city park on the 8-acre site between 50th and 51st streets.

The city council’s action comes after the Karbank Holdings LLC proposed to remake the site cleared a planning commission hurdle earlier this month.

