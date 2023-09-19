  Andrew Gaug  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 in De Soto lowers mill levy, exceeds revenue neutral rate

While USD 232 in De Soto passed its lowest tax rate in 30 years, the school district won’t be all good tax news for homeowners in the area.

The USD 232 Board of Education on Monday, Sept. 11, unanimously adopted its roughly $72.5 million budget for the 2023-24 school year. It will include a total mill levy rate of 61.126

What do “mills” actually mean?
• One mill is equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
• Assessed property values are 11.5% of appraised, or market, values for residential properties. (So, a home appraised at $300,000 has an assessed value of $34,500.)
• So, divide your home’s assessed value by $1,000 and multiply that by a taxing jurisdiction’s mill rate to figure out how much in annual property taxes you will owe for that jurisdiction’s share of your annual tax bill.

