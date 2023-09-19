USD 232 in De Soto lowers mill levy, exceeds revenue neutral rate

While USD 232 in De Soto passed its lowest tax rate in 30 years, the school district won’t be all good tax news for homeowners in the area.
The USD 232 Board of Education on Monday, Sept. 11, unanimously adopted its roughly $72.5 million budget for the 2023-24 school year. It will include a total mill levy rate of 61.126
What do “mills” actually mean?
• One mill is equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
• Assessed property values are 11.5% of appraised, or market, values for residential properties. (So, a home appraised at $300,000 has an assessed value of $34,500.)
• So, divide your home’s assessed value by $1,000 and multiply that by a taxing jurisdiction’s mill rate to figure out how much in annual property taxes you will owe for that jurisdiction’s share of your annual tax bill.
The district exceeded the revenue neutral rate
Based on estimates in district documents, USD 232 will implement a mill levy (or property tax rate) of 61.126 mills — its lowest since 1993 and .546 mills less than last year.
At that new rate, a homeowner with a home appraised at $300,000 will pay roughly $2,108 in property taxes to the district next year.
Despite a lowering of the mill rate, the district will still exceed the revenue neutral rate as laid out by Kansas state law. That means the district will take in more tax revenues for this school year than it did in 2022-23.
The district expects enrollment numbers to increase
Following a trend for the past three school years, USD 232 is expecting an increase in enrollment.
For the 2023-24 school year, the district budgeted an estimated 7,392 students — up about 1% from 7,286 students enrolled last school year.
The official count day for total students will be Wednesday, Sept. 20.
As enrollment increases, so does property assessed value
The property tax rate, also called the mill levy rate, dictates how much a homeowner pays in taxes to the school district and other governmental entities based on their property’s assessed value.
The school district reported an increase of assessed valuation of property jump from about $750 million last year to more than $800 million this year.
This tracks with property values across Johnson County that have increased, going up an average of about 12.5% across the district’s four major cities — De Soto, Shawnee, Lenexa and Olathe.
Classified staff in USD 232, such as paras and nutrition workers, as well as administration salaries also got a estimated 6% average raise.
In all, the district anticipates spending $830,000 more on classified staff salaries this school year.
Schools get the most out of property taxes
In total, more than half of a taxpayer’s annual tax bill in Johnson County goes toward public schools.
At roughly 40%, the biggest portion of a Johnson Countian’s property tax bill typically goes toward local school districts.
Another 16% of property taxes goes toward funding schools across the state.
School budget spending breakdown
Instruction: $69.12 million. This deals with the activities dealing directly with the interaction between teachers and students, including expenditures for teachers, teacher aides or assistants, substitute teachers, salaries, benefits, etc.
Debt services: $27.66 million. Activities related to servicing the long-term debt of the school district, including payments of both principal and interest. Include: bond interest payments, retirement of bonded debt.
Operations and maintenance: $15.07 million. Activities concerned with keeping the school grounds open, comfortable, and safe for use, and making sure the building and equipment in effective working condition and state of repair.
Administration and support: $8.131 million. Includes expenditures for the office, school administration, district administration, secretaries, fiscal services and others.
Food services: $6.07 million. Includes meals and snacks.
Capital improvements: $5.19 million. Activities concerned with acquiring land, buildings; remodeling buildings; constructing buildings and additions to buildings; as well as HVAC systems, asphalt, carpet and furniture.
Instructional support services: $3.9 million. This gives resources to assist the instructional staff with the content and process of providing learning experiences for students.
Student support services: $3.34 million. This funds activities designed to assess and improve the well-being of students and to supplement the teaching process.
