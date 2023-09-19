This year’s Wedding & Events Best of Johnson County winners

Serendipity Farm & Vine founder Amy Roberts had a big vision when she purchased a plot of farmland in southern Johnson County in late 2019.

But only a few venues and providers can truly stand out among those offering Wedding and Event services here. So, without further I DO, we’re excited to unVEIL who topped the vote in this year’s Best of Johnson County Wedding & Event categories.

From rolling farmlands to modern museum spaces, Johnson County offers brides and grooms a wide variety of options for their special days.

“I’ve always been drawn to nature and the outdoors,” she said. “I saw this beautiful acreage and these gorgeous old barns and thought, ‘This is something special. I want to make this a place to share.’”

“We’re really humbled and honored by the recognition,” Roberts said. “I always tell our staff that our goal is for guests to be truly ‘wowed’ by the property, and being named Best Wedding Venue is a testament to the effort we put into making it a little slice of heaven.”

In addition to the property’s ample beauty and manicured grounds, Serendipity’s staff also work to ensure that their guests’ special days run smoothly and are packed with magical moments.

“What seems to stick out to our couples and their guests is the attention to detail and how well organized we are,” Roberts said.

In fact, Serendipity’s on-site wedding planner, Hayley Huffstutler, was voted Best Wedding Planner by Post readers, as well.

“Everyone here takes so much pride in setting the day for a wonderful, memorable wedding day!” she said. “We have younger couples, older couples, second marriages, same-sex marriages, multicultural weddings and renewals of vows — no matter the event type, we’ve got options and attractions to make it a day not to be forgotten!”

That includes the “She Shed” barn, which has been renovated into a four-bed, four-bath rental property, as well as the wine tasting room and stables with six miniature horses.

“I’ll say this: There is no shortage of places for truly breathtaking wedding photos!” Roberts said.

For more information on Serendipity Farm & Vine’s wedding venue options — as well as the vineyard and its new coffee shop — visit their website here.

Best Wedding Planner: Hayley Huffstutler

Best Wedding Planner winner Hayley Huffstutler says her goal is for clients to enjoy every moment of their wedding day. She and her team take on the stress of set up, getting vendors in place, cleaning up at the end of the night and everything in between.

“We want you to be present for your day without the worry of what needs to be done next!” she said. “I have several different packages already lined out from full service down to day of coordination. If you don’t see anything that fits your needs, let’s sit and customize a package just for you and your big day!”

You can find out more about Hayley’s wedding planning services here.

For a full list of this year’s Best of Johnson County Weddings & Events winners and runners up, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year’s Weddings & Events honorees!