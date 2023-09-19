  Best of Johnson County  - Best of Johnson County

This year’s Wedding & Events Best of Johnson County winners

From rolling farmlands to modern museum spaces, Johnson County offers brides and grooms a wide variety of options for their special days.

But only a few venues and providers can truly stand out among those offering Wedding and Event services here. So, without further I DO, we’re excited to unVEIL who topped the vote in this year’s Best of Johnson County Wedding & Event categories.

Best Wedding and Event Venue: Serendipity Farm & Vine

Serendipity’s Brown Barn offers the largest amount of space for wedding occasions with the ability to accommodate up to 200 guests. But there are several other sites on location to serve as the backdrop to a memorable wedding.

Serendipity Farm & Vine founder Amy Roberts had a big vision when she purchased a plot of farmland in southern Johnson County in late 2019.