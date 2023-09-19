This year’s Best of Johnson County Beauty & Wellness winners

So, without further ado, we present the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County Beauty & Wellness categories! Congrats to all the winners and runners up, and thanks to everyone who voted!

From the best spot to work out to that salon that leaves you feeling just marvelous, Post voters took a special interest in these categories. In fact, the Beauty & Wellness group had more votes come in than any group but Food & Restaurants (the winners of which we’ll be unveiling on Thursday…stay tuned).

Dang, Johnson County — you look gooooood! Thanks, of course, in part to the services of the winners in this year’s Best of Johnson County Beauty and Wellness categories.

Best Fitness Center or Gym: 2020FIT

2020FIT founder Jon Rowley and his team have completely transformed the former Prairie Village post office building since purchasing the facility back a few years ago.

In addition to the wide open spaces and top-of-the-line equipment used in their CrossFit classes on the ground level, 2020FIT now has a studio for yoga classes, a boxing-workout gym and even a rooftop deck with a sauna, space for relaxing — and an ice bath.

“If I’m being honest, the ice bath is my favorite thing and my least favorite thing at the same time,” Rowley said. “There is nothing that makes you feel better. But getting in is also one of the harder things I do on a daily basis!”

And though the state of the art facilities and diverse programming, which give clients the chance to try new classes and switch up their routines, were a big factor in propelling 2020FIT to the top of this year’s Best Fitness Center/Gym vote, it’s the sense of community that really makes 2020FIT stand out.

“We hear it from people all the time,” Rowley said. “You come in for the coaching, programming, facility, results, etc… But what you start to look forward to are the people you get to spend an hour with in class, the relationships you get to make with other people who are working to improve themselves. For many of us, the social component is primary, and the workout, though great, is almost secondary.”

That palpable sense of community also helps make it easier for people who may be intimidated by the idea of starting at a fitness center like 2020FIT to get over the hurdles of building a consistent health routine.

“There is nothing to be intimidated about,” Rowley said. “Everyone is so darn nice and knows what you’re going through when you walk in for the first time. You’ll be welcomed with open arms, and we’ll help you get to where you want to be, regardless of where you are today.”

But, he adds, if you want to get healthier, you do have to take that first step.

“Trust me on this one: You do not have to get fit to get started, but you do have to get started to get fit,” he said. “We all make excuses for waiting until next week, next month, or next year. It’s not worth the wait and you’ll be so glad you started when you look back a year from now.”

2020FIT is located at 3710 W 73rd Terrace in Prairie Village. For more information about their programming or to sign up for your seven day free trial, visit their website here. And to get a sense of what a week at 2020FIT is like, follow them on Instagram here.

Best Personal Trainer: Dustin Yantzi

Dustin Yantzi has known he wanted to be a trainer since he was 16 years old.

The experience of getting in shape for high school football left a strong impression, he says, helping him both physically and mentally.

“So, yeah, at 16 I started training all my family members and friends who would let me,” he said. “And I loved it.”

That passion for helping others get stronger only grew as he got older, leading him to found BridgeFit Personal Training in Overland Park. Through BridgeFit, Yantzi has now helped hundreds of people achieve their goals of losing weight, toning their bodies, building strength and gaining muscle.

“Even if they are overwhelmed by their busy schedule or haven’t found a solution that works long-term, we know we can help them get where they want to be,” Yantzi said. “What truly excited me was seeing the joy on my members’ faces when they were able to hike on their vacations, climb stairs without pain, play with their grandkids, experience better mental health, and gain confidence. This fuels my passion to learn everything I can to help people get the most out of life and build bodies that give them the freedom to do what they want and love to do.”

He points to a note he got from a client named Barb who came to him shortly after moving to Overland Park at age 67 and lost more than 20 pounds while gaining muscle.

“This is the most positive experience I have ever had at a gym in over 40 years of fitness,” she wrote. “When I joined last fall, I told Dustin that I wanted to be able to keep up with my four grandkids and I now can!”

Yantzi said Barb’s experience is emblematic of what his approach to training is all about.

“Our goal is to give you everything you need inside and outside the gym to reach your goals and help you build a body that gives you the freedom to do the things you want and love to do outside the gym,” he said.

To celebrate his Best of Johnson County win, Yantzi is offering two free weeks of Personal Training to five people. If interested, click here.

Best Hair Salon for Women: Stem Hair and Body Salon

Stem Hair and Body Salon founders Angela Janssen and Suzanne Phelps have always had a strong vision for what their clients will experience when they step through their doors: From the moment you walk in, you’ll be greeted with smiling faces and a calming atmosphere, attended to by talented pros who will help you look your best.

That approach has led to consistent growth and success. Stem’s first location opened 12 years ago with just eight stylists on staff.

Today, the team consists of more than 40 stylists, an esthetician, a massage therapist and three nail technicians in two locations. There’s a strong focus on helping their stylists build and perfect their skills at every stage of their careers.

“What sets us apart is our commitment to continued education and personal mentoring program with a strong emphasis on the well being of our team and guest experience,” Janssen said.

Stem has expanded twice in the last three years to accommodate the growing demand for its attentive services. Today it offers hair styling, extensions, nails, massage, waxing, esthetics and sugaring.

You can learn more about Stem and its services and book your appointment through their website.

Best Med Spa: Quinn Aesthetic Center

Patients are quick to refer their friends and family to this year’s Best Med Spa honoree Quinn Aesthetic Center because of the providers’ professionalism, attention to detail, and result-driven treatments that help achieve each individual’s unique beauty goals.

Overseen by Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. John Michael Quinn, Quinn Aesthetic Center is a Kansas City Med Spa that has provided exceptional results for nearly 20 years. Their team of highly trained nurse practitioners, injectors, and licensed aesthetician deliver the highest quality care for non-surgical procedures like Botox®, Filler, Hydrafacial, and CoolSculpting®.

Located south of 119th and Metcalf in Overland Park, Quinn Aesthetic Center recently announced their newest aesthetic treatment, the VI PEEL — offering five facial peels and one body peel. These peels are designed to lift pigment, remove sun damage, alleviate acne and scarring, and fight fine lines and wrinkles. These painless medium-depth VI Peels are safe year round for all skin types, and tones with results in as little as 7 days.

While the VI PEEL is gaining more and more popularity, clinical studies found when combined with other treatments, VI PEEL results are even more effective. When patients received a ToxBooster Treatment (VI PEEL + Neurotoxin), patients reported a 60% decrease in wrinkles (compared to 37% decrease with Neurotoxin alone).

In addition to VI PEEL, Quinn Aesthetic Center has a variety of laser and light devices, like the Candela Gentle Pro™, BroadBand Light (BBL), and Aerolase. Each device has its own unique function to treat a myriad of skin indications like benign pigmented lesions, brown spots, spider veins, melasma, unwanted hair, and more.

The team ensures each patient has all of their questions and concerns answered prior to receiving any treatment. Each new patient will receive a complimentary skin evaluation by our Board Certified Nurse Practitioner so they can receive the best treatment plan fit for their unique skin care needs. Find out more about them at their website here.

Best Pilates Studio: Studio 7 Pilates + Barre

Studio7 Pilates is focused on individualized, effective Pilates instruction through private training and small group Reformer classes where you’ll find a caring, inclusive, supportive, and fun Pilates community. As a female and locally-owned Pilates studio, they say their mission is to empower individuals to reach their goals through a variety of specialized Pilates programming. Founded in 2014, the Studio7 team is comprised of talented and educated instructors with 40+ years of combined teaching experience and dozens of client success stories to celebrate. Find out more about them on their website here.

Best Nail Salon: Elysian Salon and Spa

Whether you’re looking for simple and neutral to texture and design, you’ll find Elysian Salon and Spa’s nail technicians are top talent! Elysian offers a full line of nail services including spa pedicures, manicures, gel polish, plexigel/polygel, soft gel extensions, acrylic nails, paraffin treatments and even toenail restoration. With their highly trained technicians helping to enhance the natural beauty of your nails you’ll leave with a gorgeous outcome every time. Find out more about them at their website here.

For a full list of this year’s Best of Johnson County Beauty & Wellness winners and runners up, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year’s Beauty & Wellness honorees!