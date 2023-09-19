  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park had started firing police chief when he resigned last week

Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez.

Former police chief Frank Donchez. File photo.

Overland Park had started the process of firing Police Chief Frank Donchez last week when he resigned abruptly.

According to a city statement shared with the Post earlier this week, City Manager Lori Curtis Luther “began the termination process” after confirming with Donchez the details of a Monday night conversation he had with Sheila Albers, the mother of a teenager who was shot and killed by an Overland Park police officer in 2018.

The city’s statement notes that Curtis Luther “considers the conversation Donchez had, while on duty and acting in his official role, with Sheila Albers on Monday night to be inappropriate and grounds for termination.”

