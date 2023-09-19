Nancy Vaughan

April 6, 1951 – September 14, 2023
Overland Park, Kansas – Nancy Onita Vaughan (Carter), 72, passed away peacefully on Thursday September 14, 2023 with family at her side. She was a devoted wife, mother and proud grandma. She has joined in heaven her husband of 47 wonderful years, Cris A Vaughan. Nancy most recently lived in Overland Park, KS. She had 2 children (Ryan Vaughan of Kansas City, MO and Marissa Beidelschies of Louisburg, KS).
She was extremely proud and devoted to her 4 grandchildren (Chloe, James, Amelia and Nick). She is survived by two brothers Dick Carter of Seymour, MO and Duane Carter of Plano, TX. Nancy was a nurse for many years. She had a huge heart always giving herself to those around her. Family and friends always found her home and table to be a place to gather as she was the centerpiece of the home.
