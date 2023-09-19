Obituaries Sep 19, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Sept. 15-18 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Sept. 15-18, 2023. Betty Deisher Christy Rae Finley Mark A. Thurman Kelly Ann Chellberg Judith DiBella Ann Kathryn (Davis) Fallin Alan Hamburg Floriene Kay Lieberman Peter McCaffrey Lanell McCann Pruett Joseph Neal Sawyer Jr. Lloyd Eugene Tidwell John E. Yoakum Michael Jay DeWitt Roy William Fiedler III Maxwell Pozek Matthew A. Buchmann Terry Lee Herdman Linda L. May George Niehoff Chester “Chet” Whitebread
