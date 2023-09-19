More and more people are drawn to riding their bikes these days, whether for transportation, fun, exercise or concern for the environment. In almost every instance, bikers get to their destination safely — with the added bonus of a feeling of accomplishment!

Unfortunately, cyclists can have their trips — and potentially their whole lives — turned upside down if a motorist carelessly swings open their car door.

These “dooring” accidents can lead to serious injuries and financial burdens. At Foster Wallace LLC, we’ve worked with several clients to help them get fair compensation following a bicycle “dooring” accident. Here’s what we’ve learned about what usually leads to these accidents — and what you should do if you’re involved in one.