These Johnson County high school students are National Merit semifinalists

Several high school students across Johnson County have already begun the school year by earning accolades.
This week, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced which students from school districts across Johnson County could earn prestigious National Merit scholarships for 2024.
The Blue Valley School District had the most semifinalists in the state
- The Shawnee Mission School District USD 232 in De Soto had 10 and three semifinalists in this year’s lineup, respectively.
- A total of 56 high school seniors from Blue Valley made the semifinalists list. That’s a higher percentage than any other Kansas school district, according to district officials.
- The Olathe School District had 21 semifinalists, all seniors as well.
- Roughly 16,000 students across the country were named semifinalists, and 15,000 will make it to the finalist level, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Finalists will be announced in the spring
- Each student earned a semifinalist spot based on their performance on the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) test.
- Roughly 7,140 scholarships will be offered to this spring’s finalists, amounting to roughly $28 million.
- Finalists will be chosen based on a number of academic metrics, such as test scores, academic records and level of difficulty of subjects studied.
- The number of scholarship winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
The semifinalists from each local school district in Johnson County are as follows:
Shawnee Mission School District
Shawnee Mission South
- Emma Krueger
- Mariana Mullarney
- Luke Pickert
Shawnee Mission East
- Aanya Bansal
- Mitchell Blair
- Kael Mercer
- Katherine Murphy
- Nina Yun
Shawnee Mission Northwest
- Theodore Ohly
- Samuel Wilson
USD 232 in De Soto
Mill Valley High
- Olivia Peters
- Benjamin Hansen
De Soto High
Blue Valley School District
Blue Valley North
- Haya Boda
- Suditi Challa
- Louis Cierpiot
- Benjamin Ding
- Aiden Juhl
- Miles Kim
- Elizabeth Lim
- Edward Mu
- Alexa Newsom
- Anna Pearson
- Charles Peck
- Rhea Sadagopan
- Quinten Schafer
- Joseph Steven
- Noah Tarjan
- Lukas Wiggins
Blue Valley Northwest
- Benjamin Deardorff
- Shreyas Krishnan
- Shivam Kumar
- Kevin Li
- Samuel Waller
- Megan Wang
Blue Valley Southwest
- Reese Burgener
- Connor Gembala
- Kamron Jafari
- Adam Orme
Blue Valley West
- Sadiya Abid
- Alexander Calvez
- Mallikarjuna Chalasani
- Arya Ganne
- Alina House
- Leena Iyengar
- Layhan Mishra
- Dhiren Narne
- Pranith Ravella
- Eric Seo
- Soumya Takalkar
- Avery Vogel
- Cheryl Wang
- Rebecca Xue
Blue Valley High
- Lindsay Cho
- David Edwards
- Kayvon Fardipour
- Joshua Gordon
- Carter Hagena
- Noor Haideri
- David Jercha
- Edward Jiang
- Georgia Loveland
- John Perkins
- Arden Peterson
- Suryabalan Rangaraj
- Nickan Safi
- Liam Stewart
- Jaysen VonSeldeneck
- Broderick Wingrove
Olathe School District
Olathe East High
Olathe North High
- Sahitha Chunduru
- Andrew Dai
- Edward Eastland
- Soren Flannery
- Anjali Hocker Singh
- Luke Hui
- David Lye
- Anna Mayfield
- Luke Montemayor
- Landon Pribyl
- Eva Smith
Olathe Northwest High
- Andrea Diehl
- Ian Edwards
- Ella Novion
Olathe South High
- Logan Carr
- Jakob Kuehnen
- Garrett Ledford
- John McCarthy
Olathe West High
- Caleb Chacon
- Connor Lyons
