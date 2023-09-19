  Lucie Krisman  - Schools

These Johnson County high school students are National Merit semifinalists

National Merit Johnson County 2024

Several high school students across Johnson County have already begun the school year by earning accolades.

This week, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced which students from school districts across Johnson County could earn prestigious National Merit scholarships for 2024.

The Blue Valley School District had the most semifinalists in the state

  • The Shawnee Mission School District USD 232 in De Soto had 10 and three semifinalists in this year’s lineup, respectively.
  • A total of 56 high school seniors from Blue Valley made the semifinalists list. That’s a higher percentage than any other Kansas school district, according to district officials.
  • The Olathe School District had 21 semifinalists, all seniors as well.
  • Roughly 16,000 students across the country were named semifinalists, and 15,000 will make it to the finalist level, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Finalists will be announced in the spring

  • Each student earned a semifinalist spot based on their performance on the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) test.
  • Roughly 7,140 scholarships will be offered to this spring’s finalists, amounting to roughly $28 million.
  • Finalists will be chosen based on a number of academic metrics, such as test scores, academic records and level of difficulty of subjects studied.
  • The number of scholarship winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

The semifinalists from each local school district in Johnson County are as follows:

