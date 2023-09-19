The state of Kansas is holding more than $500 million in unclaimed property, and some of it could be yours.

The State Treasurer’s office recently offered Kansans a chance to search the state’s database of unclaimed property at a booth at the state fair in Hutchinson.

But residents can search the state’s online database anytime here.

Enter your first and last name, as well as other identifying information that may help refine the search and you’ll see if you’re owed any money.

Unclaimed money can come from things like payroll checks, tax refunds, life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and safe deposit boxes.

The treasurer’s office encourages Kansans to check multiple times per yer because new unclaimed property enters their system frequently.

New CEO to visit Hostess’s Lenexa HQ. The CEO of J.M Smucker Co. is set to visit employees at Hostess’s Lenexa offices after Smucker bought the iconic snack food brand for $5.6 billion. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

KC Christian soccer team snags weekly honor. The Overland Park-based private school’s boys’ soccer team, currently ranked third in the state of Kansas, was named the HyVee Team of the Week. [ Fox 4 ]

Olathe Proud Boy at Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty. William Chrestman, the ax handle-wielding Kansas City-area Proud Boy charged with conspiring to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has agreed to a plea deal with the government, federal court records show. [ Kansas City Star ]

