Homebody Eats: 5 easy weeknight dinners from an Aldi convert

By Charity Ohlund

I’ll admit it. I used to turn my nose up at Aldi. My mom shopped there when I was a kid, and I always remembered the lunch meat being sketchy and slimy.

But Aldi has really changed during the last 10 years! The products are great, including the meat and produce, and the prices cannot be beat. I plan our weeknight meals plan every Sunday, and my family includes my husband and our two very hungry teen boys. I’ve price compared my full shopping list at Aldi to Hy-Vee, and Aldi consistently comes in 30 percent lower. That represents a weekly savings for me of about $100.