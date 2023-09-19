  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ethel H. Holt

December 3, 1920 – September 17, 2023

Lenexa, Kansas – Ethel H. Holt, 102 and 9 months passed away at her home on September 17, 2023. Ethel was born in Kansas City, Kansas on December 3, 1920. Ethel graduated from Ward high school in KCK in 1938 and married William E. Holt in the 1940s, who preceded her in death on July 6, 1972. She was preceded in death by her father, Steven Bider, her mother, Mary Bider, her brother, Joseph Bider (Stella), Steve Bider (Helen), daughter, Mary Elaine Holt, grandson, Mark W Holt, and Daughter-in-law, Nancy L Holt.

Upon graduation from high school, she took a position with the FBI and stayed in Washington DC before returning to K.C. KS. She brought her knowledge back to KCK where she started Holt Tax Service and Accounting where she provide for her family and her clients and which she treated everyone like family. She provided the service for over 75 years.