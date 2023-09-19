Upon graduation from high school, she took a position with the FBI and stayed in Washington DC before returning to K.C. KS. She brought her knowledge back to KCK where she started Holt Tax Service and Accounting where she provide for her family and her clients and which she treated everyone like family. She provided the service for over 75 years.

Lenexa, Kansas – Ethel H. Holt, 102 and 9 months passed away at her home on September 17, 2023. Ethel was born in Kansas City, Kansas on December 3, 1920. Ethel graduated from Ward high school in KCK in 1938 and married William E. Holt in the 1940s, who preceded her in death on July 6, 1972. She was preceded in death by her father, Steven Bider, her mother, Mary Bider, her brother, Joseph Bider (Stella), Steve Bider (Helen), daughter, Mary Elaine Holt, grandson, Mark W Holt, and Daughter-in-law, Nancy L Holt.

Mom we all want to thank you for being such a great mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Thank you for all of the wonderful vacations, Christmas Thanksgivings, Easter, birthdays, weddings, graduations. We also want to thank you for providing us with a good Catholic upbringing.

We thank you for the love and memories that we had over the years. You are the rock of the family.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda J Holt, sons, Dennis (Ellen), Ron, Gary, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Michelle (Steve), Kiera and Oliver, Jennifer (Dan), Bernie, her adopted daughter, Becky Billings, and all her furry friends.

The family asks for no flowers and donations to: St. Peter Cathedral, Kansas City, Kansas, Great Plains SPCA of Merriam, Kansas, Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, and (EWTN) Eternal World Television Network Birmingham, Alabama.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. with the Rosary prayed at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St. Lenexa, KS. An additional visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. with The Funeral Mass following at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 416 N. 14th St. Kansas City, KS. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS.