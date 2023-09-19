Arlene Marie McCarley

The farm had no electricity but on Sunday morning, her father would fire up the Delco battery so that they could listen to ”The Old-Fashioned Revival Hour” on the radio. Dr. Charles Fuller was the preacher, Beth Farnum was the soloist and Rudy Atwood was the pianist. Arlene used these two musicians as her model for gospel music and the performance of it throughout her life.

She was born November 1, 1934 in Newton, Kansas to George Edward Wuthrich and Susan Hellen Elsie (Duvanel), who were a faithful Christian couple. Her father was a dedicated, hard-working farmer, and her mother was a talented homemaker. Arlene credits her parents and farm living for teaching her the value of hard work, responsibility, and the need for a loving, guiding Lord.

Arlene began piano lessons at the age of 5, often taking a basket of fresh eggs as the lesson payment. She later added the marimba and voice training to her list of musical talents. She played and sang in many churches and service clubs declaring her testimony.

She graduated from Berean Academy High School in Elbing, Kansas, and then attended Grace College of the Bible in Omaha, Nebraska, where she was given the opportunity to sing for the Lord on many occasions. After graduation, she went on to Wichita University in the College of Music to obtain her teaching degree, and felt assured that the direction for her life was in music. After graduation at WSU, she began teaching music at the Berean Academy in Elbing, Kansas. Berean was a great school, with a wonderful Christian student body and perfect place to teach. While teaching at Berean, she met and married Lloyd Wayne McCarley.

Lloyd and Arlene then moved to Overland Park, Kansas, and eventually settled in Olathe, Kansas where they owned and operated Mom’s Kitchen. All the family had an opportunity to work at the restaurant, and it remains operating under the same name even today.

Lloyd and Arlene were blessed by the Lord to have three sons; Wayne, George and Chris. They have accomplished so much together in their lives, and now Arlene has moved on to heaven, where she waits for her family. She was a prayer warrior, and loved their many friends at College Church of the Nazarene. She is now with her Jesus, whom she sang about for so many years. Her family and friends will miss her love and prayers, but they will see her again in heaven.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd, her sons George (Norma) and Chris, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Wayne McCarley, and her sister Norma Jean Zuercher.

Memorials are suggested to the Olathe Hospice House, 15310 S. Marion Street, Olathe, Kansas 66061.

Visitation:

Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 10:00am to 11:00am

College Church of the Nazarene, Garrett Chapel, 2020 E. Sheridan, Olathe, Kansas

Service:

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 11:00am

College Church of the Nazarene, Garrett Chapel, 2020 E. Sheridan, Olathe, Kansas