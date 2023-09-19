  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Arlene Marie McCarley

Arlene Marie Wuthrich McCarley, age 88, passed into eternal glory on September 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 1, 1934 in Newton, Kansas to George Edward Wuthrich and Susan Hellen Elsie (Duvanel), who were a faithful Christian couple. Her father was a dedicated, hard-working farmer, and her mother was a talented homemaker. Arlene credits her parents and farm living for teaching her the value of hard work, responsibility, and the need for a loving, guiding Lord.

The farm had no electricity but on Sunday morning, her father would fire up the Delco battery so that they could listen to ”The Old-Fashioned Revival Hour” on the radio. Dr. Charles Fuller was the preacher, Beth Farnum was the soloist and Rudy Atwood was the pianist. Arlene used these two musicians as her model for gospel music and the performance of it throughout her life.