Updates from Johnson County Community College: Faculty-led Study Abroad programs offer experiential learning

Faculty-led trips like these take students on an immersive experience in two weeks or less. Knowledgeable JCCC faculty lead groups through breathtaking popular sites, helping each student gain a deeper understanding of a country’s social, political and artistic cultures while earning academic credit.

Taste freshly harvested chocolate in Costa Rica. Walk through prehistoric caves in the Basque Country of Spain and France. Explore sustainability solutions in the glaciers of Iceland.

Johnson County Community College’s faculty-led study abroad programs combine the excitement of a new adventure with unparalleled interactive experiences that greatly enhance a student’s education.

Welding expertise in the Netherlands

A recent study abroad program in the Netherlands introduced JCCC welding students to top Dutch companies as they learned about water management and welding techniques through the country’s innovative flood prevention system.

Scott Crompton, JCCC Associate Professor of Metal Fabrication/Welding, led students through the Netherland’s history of serious floodsthat resulted in widespread preventative measures. Students enriched their education with a grand tour of the Delta Works, a series of construction projects in the Netherlands protecting the country from the sea.

Exploring the geological wonders of Iceland

Another recent study abroad program provided JCCC students the chance to participate in an awe-inspiring learning adventure on a 10-day trip to Iceland. The program exposed students to topics around climate change and ways the country is attempting to reverse the trends.

Explorations included a tour of a geothermal power plant, iconic waterfalls, expansive glaciers and even an active volcano site! Throughout the program, students gained a greater appreciation and understanding of how this small and remote nation has become a global leader in sustainability and why Iceland’s passion for conservation is important for us all.

“National data suggests that only 20% of young Americans believe the political system of our country is capable of solving real problems like climate change. What we try to do is show students there is hope. There are ways they can be important contributors to making human civilization more sustainable,” says Jay Antle, JCCC Executive Director of Sustainability and faculty leader in Iceland.

Scholarships fund study abroad ambitions

JCCC offers multiple scholarship opportunities to make a student’s study abroad dreams a reality. Federal programs such as the U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship provide up to $5,000 in funding—and over 50 JCCC students have qualified!

Judy Zou, a Gilman Scholarship awardee, studied fashion at the Florence University of the Arts in Florence, Italy alongside eight other JCCC students and found the experience influential to her studies.

“As a fashion major, a trip to Florence was perfect for me to learn about one of the most fashion-centric countries,” said Judy. “I learned a lot from Italian fashion and saw firsthand how it changed the view of fashion for them and the world.”

International Education combines adventure and learning

JCCC’s International Education office provides students with once-in-a-lifetime global experiences—all while earning college credit. Learn more about the opportunities and services provided by International Education.