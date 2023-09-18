  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Faculty-led Study Abroad programs offer experiential learning

JCCC students learn sustainability solutions during a study abroad in Iceland.

Johnson County Community College’s faculty-led study abroad programs combine the excitement of a new adventure with unparalleled interactive experiences that greatly enhance a student’s education.

Faculty-led programs: A one-of-a-kind escapade

Taste freshly harvested chocolate in Costa Rica. Walk through prehistoric caves in the Basque Country of Spain and France. Explore sustainability solutions in the glaciers of Iceland.

Faculty-led trips like these take students on an immersive experience in two weeks or less. Knowledgeable JCCC faculty lead groups through breathtaking popular sites, helping each student gain a deeper understanding of a country’s social, political and artistic cultures while earning academic credit.