When Bunting was hired to help with information technology in 1999, it was a bare-bones operation that relied on dial-up internet.

At a ceremony on Thursday, Mel Bunting was recognized for his hard work. He said it’s been long, wild journey.

“We were still part of the finance department, so we weren’t even an official department,” he said.

At the time, it was Jerry Doherty, Bunting’s mentor and then-IT director, and Bunting figuring out how to connect the city to technology. With Doherty’s help and the city’s support, he said he got to do what he loved.

“I like to create something that isn’t there,” he said. “Technology has always kind of answered that or supported that or promoted that because you have to constantly be rebuilding or re-engaging or restructuring whatever is coming into the new space of technology.”

Bunting’s teams witnessed a lot of technological shifts

A Topeka, Kansas, native, Bunting saw the evolution of technology first-hand. First working with computers in the 1970s as a balance clerk at a bank, he moved over to a computer operator role. While Bunting was fascinated by the job, he wasn’t thinking of it as a long-term gig.

“I never saw it as a career. I saw it as a job,” he said.

After getting hired by the City of Shawnee, it became a career. It was a job where, alongside Doherty until his retirement in 2012, Bunting saw the technology and communication change from phone cords to fiber optics to wireless internet.

With all those technological shifts, One of the goals for the IT teams was identifying what would stick around and be useful for the city’s communications and what was a flash in the pan.

“[I’ve] been very fortunate to have a good team around me to help make good decisions (and) identify what is solid, functional technology and what is a fad,” he said.

Two pieces of technology Bunting witnessed that he said changed the game: Fiber optic cable internet and the iPhone.

“In 2007, the iPhone came out. We were all on Blackberries. And I saw that and my son grabbed one and I was like, ‘That’s the future. Get rid of the Blackberries,’” he said laughing.

Bunting is proud of what his IT team has accomplished

In his career, Bunting and his IT team racked up the awards and acclaim. Those awards included: multiple Digital Cities Top 10 Awards in: 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022; with first place in 2015 and 2021 and Bunting’s Geographic Information Systems team receiving the Significant Achievement in GIS (SAG Award) in 2019.

To put a nice cap on his career, Bunting’s favorite highlight was winning Government Technology’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers for 2023. The award focuses on making public-sector services better for residents.

“[For their] support and confidence in me as the tech lead, really, that award, that was for our city,” he said. “That was for Shawnee. That’s the walk-off home run [in the] ninth-inning, two-outs. I got it done. I hit one.”

Bunting also said he’s proud his team never had substantial cyber attack on the city’s information or had to enact a disaster recovery plan for lost data.

For Bunting, his career was all about teamwork

Discussing his career and achievements, Bunting keeps coming back to the city and his team’s support. While he’s proud of what he’s done, he said it took a lot of people to achieve his vision.

“I am so thankful that I got a great technology team that the city has assembled,” he said. “With the support from HR and everyone, we’ve got a really good technology team here at the city. It’s not just me, it’s a team.”

As he walks away from the job, Bunting feels it’s in good hands. In retirement, he said he’s looking to spend more time outdoors with his family, as well as building and working on physical projects.

“It’s not necessarily that I want to stop working. It’s just, like, I want to do different things with my time now,” he said. “I’ve earned that ability through through my career and through the support I’ve gotten from the city, that I can step back and do something different with my life.”

After all the lengthy projects and late-night phone calls for IT emergencies, Bunting said he’s looking forward to some peace, while remaining thankful for the road that got him to this point.

“I’ve just been very fortunate that I was put in the right place at the right time for what I want out of my career,” he said. “It’s been a very special career.”