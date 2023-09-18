  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee IT director Mel Bunting retires after 24 years at city hall

Mel Bunting

Shawnee's IT director Mel Bunting is retiring after 24 years with the city. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

After 24 years of service, Shawnee’s Information Technology director is retiring.

At a ceremony on Thursday, Mel Bunting was recognized for his hard work. He said it’s been long, wild journey.

When Bunting was hired to help with information technology in 1999, it was a bare-bones operation that relied on dial-up internet.

