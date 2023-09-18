  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Peter McCaffrey

Leawood, Kansas – Peter McCaffrey, 79, passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2023. Peter was born on September 1, 1944, to Ralph (“Pete”) and Marietta McCaffrey. The youngest child and only son, Peter enjoyed his status as the family favorite. Peter was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Miki Gemmel; he is survived by his sister Erin Gross.

Peter was born and raised in Austin, Minnesota where his parents worked for Hormel Foods. Peter’s business acumen began at an early age. By the time he was fifteen years old, Peter was managing the local A&W drive-in and, thanks to an owner who also collected cars, got his first company car as a sophomore in high school–a 1955 Corvette Stingray. The Stingray sparked Peter’s lifelong enthusiasm for cars and road trips. Peter spent summers selling root beers and winters selling Christmas trees out of the drive-in parking lot. During the school years, Peter played the trumpet in the high school pep band (and the Austin Symphony) and was known to skip school on occasion when the weather was right and there was fun to be had.

Peter graduated from Pacelli High School in 1962. After high school, Peter–to his mother’s great delight–attended the seminary program at St. Mary’s College. Peter left the program after one year and, after a stint at Austin Junior College, accepted a job with 3M as a Sales Correspondent in Minneapolis. By this time, Peter was engaged to the love of his life, Rosemary Kenney. But his future mother-in-law was not pleased that her daughter, who had a college degree, intended to marry someone without one. A quick study, Peter declined a promotion opportunity at 3M, quit his job, and earned a degree in Marketing at St. Cloud State University. While the degree satisfied his mother-in-law, the key to Peter’s business success over the years was not his degree but his way of connecting with people–his easy laugh, a warm smile, and an innate ability to make everyone comfortable.