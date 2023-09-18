Mark A. Thurman, 68, of Olathe, Kansas, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Heritage of Overland Park.

Mark was born December 29, 1954, in Kansas City, Missouri as the third eldest son of Earl and Mary Thurman. He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and then worked in the plumbing, heating & cooling industry for over thirty years. During his time at Shawnee Mission Plumbing, he met his wife, Paula, and was married in 1992. When it was time to retire, Mark continued to serve the public in his role at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. In his leisure time, Mark enjoyed fishing, camping, being outdoors and traveling. He was an avid hunter and never missed a chance to get out in his deer stand (Paula will miss his deer meat the most). Mark fought dementia over the last six years, but never lost his sense of humor or willingness to help others.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl & Mary Thurman.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Thurman; stepchildren, Angela Baker (George Baker) & Aaron Holmes (Sarah Holmes); five grandchildren, Lincoln, Wilson, Brennen, Truman & Greysen. Mark’s five siblings also survive him in death: Mike Thurman, Joe Thurman, Mary Kay Roos, Carolyn Thurman & John Thurman.