Lanell McCann Pruett

June 4, 1947 – Sept. 10, 2023

Lanell McCann Pruett, 76, passed away on September 10, 2023 in Olathe, Kansas in her home. She was born on June 4, 1947 in Kansas City to Merton John McCann and Lura Withrow McCann.

Lanell grew up in North Kansas City and had fond memories of her home on Dean Lane, her father’s elaborate Christmas decorations, downtown adventures with childhood friends whom she was still very close with, and family road trips to Florida.