Lanell grew up in North Kansas City and had fond memories of her home on Dean Lane, her father’s elaborate Christmas decorations, downtown adventures with childhood friends whom she was still very close with, and family road trips to Florida.

Lanell McCann Pruett, 76, passed away on September 10, 2023 in Olathe, Kansas in her home. She was born on June 4, 1947 in Kansas City to Merton John McCann and Lura Withrow McCann.

Lanell attended North Kansas City High School before studying English at Baker University as an Alpha Chi Omega, then began a long career in the legal system at the Johnson County Courthouse, a private law firm, and proofreading after her retirement for court reporters who became dear friends.

Lanell met Joe on a blind date, and despite him showing up in red plaid bell bottoms, they married 6 months later in 1971. Being married to a police officer and working full time with three children was not easy, but she never missed a game, tournament, or performance for Jeff, Stephanie and Molly. She continued this with her grandchildren watching hundreds of soccer, baseball and volleyball games, even watching soccer from the car and streaming volleyball online when she became too tired. Her grandchildren brought her more joy than anything – her favorite tradition was Christmas cookie decorating where she made dozens upon dozens of sugar cookies and Papa was the judge. She loved to play Monopoly and Uno with the grandkids, even though they cheated. She had such a meaningful and unique relationship with each grandchild and made every effort to make each one feel special. Without a doubt, being Grandma was her greatest accomplishment.

Lanell had the gift of being a great friend to so many. Friends from her childhood, sorority sisters, neighbors, and work friends – all were special to her. She was a lady who lunched often with several dates a week to catch up with them all. She looked forward to her flower shopping adventures with the B’s and New York trips full of Broadway shows and shopping.

Lanell was an avid reader, loved to watch the deer in her backyard, and rarely missed a KU basketball game. Anyone close to Lanell knew that her dogs had been her most faithful companions throughout her several treatments and setbacks. Bowser, Bailey and Bear brought her comfort beyond measure and she was looking forward to reuniting with them.

Lanell was preceded in death by her father, mother, sisters, Marilyn Kaye and Linda Lou McCann. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; brother, Mert McCann; son, Jeff (Stephanie) Pruett; daughters, Stephanie (Chuy) Gomez and Molly (Jean) Cortier; and her grandchildren: Lane and Rylie Pruett; Avery Pruett, Lily and Charlie Gomez; and Camilla and Maxwell Cortier.

As per Lanell’s request, no funeral service will be held. The family will notify loved ones of a memorial service when it is scheduled. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary in Lanell’s name.