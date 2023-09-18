Kelly Ann Chellberg

She is also survived by her parents, Harry and Paula Newell of Overland Park, KS, her sisters Shana (Mark) Sowles of Olathe, KS; Jessi (Cem) Wines of Rogers, AR and Robyn (Dominic) Lombardi of Overland Park, KS. She leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews McKinzi, Lake and Tucker Sowles, Anna Lombardi and Alex Wines, Addison and Kelsey Chellberg; aunts Joyce (John) Buhler, Anita Newell, Pamela White, Jackie Phillips and Kay McMillen; uncles George “Butch” McMillen, Alan Veltidi, Bruce Smith and Dusty White; ex-husband Steve Chellberg, and cousins Renee Smith, Kristi Veltidi, Jacqueline Zebrowski, Trisha DeGregorio, Scott McMillen, Sarah McMillen, Christopher McMillen, Sandy Marler, Amanda Johnson, Leah Beth Phillips and Aaron John Phillips. She is predeceased by her grandparents Harry and Mary Newell, George and Leah McMillen, her uncle James McMillen, and her cousins George McMillen and Melissa Veltidi.

Born on April 8, 1975 in Beech Grove, Indiana. Kelly is survived by her children, Ella and Jake, whom she loved intensely.

Services for Kelly are Wednesday, September 20th. Visitation begins at 10 and a Celebration of Life service will be from 11 – 12:30 at Penwell-Gable at 14275 Black Bob Road. All are welcome to help us celebrate and remember the amazing person she was.

Although born in Indiana, Kelly only lived there for five days before her family was relocated. She often joked that it began the story of the rest of her life. She loved the fact that she had lived in so many different places growing up. She believed that this helped her learn first-hand the differences and similarities of cultures across America.

Kelly is a 1993 graduate of Blue Valley High School and a 2000 graduate of Kansas State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services. Her professional career spanned more than 25 years, working throughout Lawrence in varying capacities, but always helping people, because that’s who Kelly was. She was a helper, constantly looking to help people find jobs, homes, health care services, and most importantly, hope.

Kelly moved to Lawrence in 2004, and it was here that the greatest accomplishments of her life were born. Motherhood was a long-desired dream for Kelly, though often it seemed it may not happen. She was blessed with her daughter Ella and son Jake, and nothing brought her greater joy than to just be with them, going to the lake, camping, watching movies or swimming. They were her world.

We know that despite the multitude of people who loved and adored her, and wanted the best for her, Kelly battled many personal struggles these last few years. We want to remember her not for the challenges she faced, and often failed to overcome, but for the vibrant spirit that defined her essence.

Kelly’s energy and smile were infectious. She was an adventurer at heart, constantly seeking new horizons. But also, she was a natural caretaker, who had a remarkable talent for making everyone feel welcome and loved.

She wore many hats – daughter, sister, mother, gardener, writer, explorer – and she wore them all with honesty and dedication. She brought laughter to us all, and if you never saw her wide-mouth frog joke, you truly missed out!

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Hope For Fertility Foundation at hopeforfertility.org

