  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Kelly Ann Chellberg

Kelly Ann Chellberg, 48, passed away at her Lawrence home on September 13, 2023.

Born on April 8, 1975 in Beech Grove, Indiana. Kelly is survived by her children, Ella and Jake, whom she loved intensely.

She is also survived by her parents, Harry and Paula Newell of Overland Park, KS, her sisters Shana (Mark) Sowles of Olathe, KS; Jessi (Cem) Wines of Rogers, AR and Robyn (Dominic) Lombardi of Overland Park, KS. She leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews McKinzi, Lake and Tucker Sowles, Anna Lombardi and Alex Wines, Addison and Kelsey Chellberg; aunts Joyce (John) Buhler, Anita Newell, Pamela White, Jackie Phillips and Kay McMillen; uncles George “Butch” McMillen, Alan Veltidi, Bruce Smith and Dusty White; ex-husband Steve Chellberg, and cousins Renee Smith, Kristi Veltidi, Jacqueline Zebrowski, Trisha DeGregorio, Scott McMillen, Sarah McMillen, Christopher McMillen, Sandy Marler, Amanda Johnson, Leah Beth Phillips and Aaron John Phillips. She is predeceased by her grandparents Harry and Mary Newell, George and Leah McMillen, her uncle James McMillen, and her cousins George McMillen and Melissa Veltidi.