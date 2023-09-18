Judith DiBella

December 28, 1945 – September 14, 2023

Overland Park , Kansas – Judy DiBella, age 77, passed away, September 14, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to William and Nancy Abboud, on December 28, 1945.

Judy spent her life deeply devoted to her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, always sharing unconditional love and a warm smile. Judy enjoyed countless adventures and laughs with her lifelong friends, the perennials.