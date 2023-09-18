Melissa’s Second Chances , a Shawnee animal rescue shelter, will soon have more money to help older dogs in its care.

The shelter was one of 90 recipients of grants totaling nearly $850,000 being given out by The Gray Muzzle Organization, a national nonprofit focused on at-risk senior dogs.

“We’ve always had a special place in our hearts for senior dogs, and this grant will allow us to continue our mission to find them loving homes,” said Melissa’s Second Chances Director Nancy Gassmann in a news release.

That includes services like veterinary and dental care for aging dogs.

“Many senior dogs in the Kansas City metropolitan area are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Melissa’s Second Chances,” The Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer is quoted in the same release.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal from Melissa’s Second Chances, you can find out more information here.

