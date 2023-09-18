  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Floriene Kay Lieberman

June 7, 1929 – September 14, 2023

Leawood, Kansas – Floriene Kay Lieberman passed away peacefully at K.C. Hospice House in Kansas City on Thursday, the 14th of September, surrounded by her loving children. She was a devoted daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition she was considered a beloved matriarch of her extended family of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave, KCMO 64131, on Monday, September 18th at 12 pm, following a private family burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. To join by zoom, please email zoom3@louismemorial.com for the link and passcode.

A native Kansas Citian, Floriene was born June 7, 1929 to Jack and Tillie Kay. After graduating high school she attended the University of Oklahoma where she reunited with the boy she met in Kansas City at 13 years old, George Lieberman. They were betrothed her junior year in college and were married for 63 joyous years. Their families were long time active members and founders of Beth Shalom Synagogue.