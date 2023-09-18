A native Kansas Citian, Floriene was born June 7, 1929 to Jack and Tillie Kay. After graduating high school she attended the University of Oklahoma where she reunited with the boy she met in Kansas City at 13 years old, George Lieberman. They were betrothed her junior year in college and were married for 63 joyous years. Their families were long time active members and founders of Beth Shalom Synagogue.

Leawood, Kansas – Floriene Kay Lieberman passed away peacefully at K.C. Hospice House in Kansas City on Thursday, the 14th of September, surrounded by her loving children. She was a devoted daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition she was considered a beloved matriarch of her extended family of nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held at Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave, KCMO 64131, on Monday, September 18th at 12 pm, following a private family burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. To join by zoom, please email zoom3@louismemorial.com for the link and passcode.

She and her husband George devoted much of their adult lives to community service and helping others better their lives. Among them were those afflicted with cancer as a result of her surviving breast cancer at 43 years old and being sent to MD Anderson Hospital in Houston at a time where survival was far from certain.

Their efforts in philanthropy included the establishment of the Floriene Lieberman Breast Self-Examination Program (B.E.S.T.) at Menorah Medical Center to help individuals understand the importance of early detection for breast cancer. She and George established a Lieberman Chair for Cancer Research at KU Medical Center and they purchased an annual 1-800 number so women could contact Floriene for advice about breast cancer. She was Board President of the Johnson County American Cancer Society and helped establish the K.C. Hospice House through her development efforts. Floriene was an avid walker and an oft present as a participant in the Susan B Komen Race for the Cure.

Floriene received much recognition for her volunteerism, among them the Jefferson Award from Institute of Public Service received at the White House in Washington, DC; in 1997 she and her husband shared the Johnson Countians of the Year Award given by Johnson County Community College Foundation.

In 2003 they shared the honor of receiving the Volunteer of the Year Award presented by the Volunteer Center of Johnson County. Floriene won the Courage Award from the National American Cancer Society. In 1994 she was chosen for the Spirit Award to those who best exemplify the Spirt of Kansas City. Sigma Delta Tau sorority presented her their National Award for Volunteerism in Washington, D.C.

Floriene was predeceased by her beloved George, her loving parents, her loving sisters, Helen Bold and Charlotte Shafton and their spouses; her brother-in-law, Bill Lieberman and sister in-law, Suzanne Shultz.

She is survived by her children, Craig and Beth Lieberman, Marti and Tony Oppenheimer, Amy and Hal Pollack; her grandchildren- Tory Lieberman, Laine and Getty Hall, Jami and Mike Baron, Blake and Trier Leva, Zachary and Amanda Pollack, Allissa and Noah Eisemann; seven great-grandchildren, her brother-in-law, Joseph Shultz and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank Mimi Tesfuye, Valerie O’Meara and Mekedes SIbihat for the warm and compassionate care they provided.

Floriene’s life was full of good deeds, love and compassion. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Floriene Lieberman B.E.S.T Foundation at 5942 Del Mar, Fairway Kansas 66205, The University of Kansas Cancer Center (Gift Processing Dept. KU Endowment) PO Box 928, Lawrence, Ks. 66044 – kucancercenter.org or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211).