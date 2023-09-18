  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County Government

Johnson County commission extends county manager’s contract but splits over her raise

Penny Postoak Ferguson

Penny Postoak Ferguson. File photo.

The employment contract for County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson was unanimously extended Thursday, but county commissioners split in favor of her pay and bonus.

After a 40-minute executive session, commissioners voted 4-3 to give Postoak Ferguson a 3% merit increase, bringing her base salary from $323,670 to $333,380. She will also receive an additional $5,000 performance bonus. The new terms become effective at the first pay period of 2024.

The contract is extended for two years until Oct. 15, 2025, with option for renewals in successive years.