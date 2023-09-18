Betty Deisher

Olathe – Betty Jo (Perry) Deisher 80, of Olathe, KS passed away on September 9, 2023.

Betty was born on January 24,1943, to Joseph and Mollie Perry. She was a graduate of Topeka High School, class of 1961. She married Chris Deisher on October 7, 1973. She worked several years at her father’s Furniture store, Shawnee Furniture, before opening her store, Sofas Etc, in 1989. She retired in 2007.

She is survived by her husband, 3 children and 6 grandchildren who will miss her very much.