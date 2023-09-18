Ann Kathryn (Davis) Fallin, 80, of Olathe, passed away on September 14th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Her steadfast faith in Jesus sustained her throughout her life, and we are comforted knowing she is home in heaven.
She was born on May 7th, 1943, to Neil and Marie Davis in Port Huron, MI.
On October 11th, 1969, she married Robert B. Fallin. They made their first home for several years in Leesburg, FL., later moving to Overland Park, KS. where they raised three daughters together.
Ann enjoyed her career as an office administrator with Johnson County Orthopedics until her retirement. She spent her retirement years doing the things she loved most: laughing with her husband, knitting, reading, gardening, bird watching, cat-cuddling, and pouring her love into her children and grandchildren.
As a faithful member of College Church of the Nazarene, Ann enjoyed serving at the information desk in earlier years, and later as a contributor to the prayer shawl ministry.
Ann is survived by her loving husband Robert “Bob”, their children Jennifer Leigh Konen, Ashley Ann Travalent, and Jessica Noel Kearney, 5 grandchildren, and her brother, Neil H. Davis II.
A wonderful wife, mother, “Nana”, and friend, she was always quick to offer a listening ear and an encouraging word or prayer to those who needed it. She was such a beautiful soul and will be dearly missed.
Visitation:
Friday, September 22, 2023 from 9:30am to 10:00am
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS 66062
913-768-6777
Service:
Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:00am
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS 66062
913-768-6777
Interment:
Leavenworth National Cemetery
Leavenworth, Kansas
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1