Ann Kathryn (Davis) Fallin, 80, of Olathe, passed away on September 14th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Her steadfast faith in Jesus sustained her throughout her life, and we are comforted knowing she is home in heaven.

She was born on May 7th, 1943, to Neil and Marie Davis in Port Huron, MI.

On October 11th, 1969, she married Robert B. Fallin. They made their first home for several years in Leesburg, FL., later moving to Overland Park, KS. where they raised three daughters together.