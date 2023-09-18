December 25, 1928 – September 14, 2023
Leawood, Kansas – Alan Hamburg, 94, of Mission, Ks., died September 14th, 2023. Alan was born December 25th, 1928 in Boston, Ma., to the late Philip and Rose Hamburg. Alan graduated from Tufts College in Medford, Ma. He became a Chartered Life Underwriter in 1959.
Alan married Natalie Reservitz in 1953 and they were married 60 years until her death in 2013. He spent his whole career in the insurance industry, moving to Kansas City in 1960 to manage a small insurance company and ultimately retiring from the Prudential insurance Co. in 1977.
Alan was in the US Army reserves for 12 years. Among his many interests he was a stamp collector and an avid bird watcher. He was a ROMEO charter member.
He was preceded in death by his brother Fred Hamburg. He is survived by his children: Mitchell Hamburg (Lisa) and Ellen Oster (Mark), grandchildren: Jessica, Daniel (Hannah), Shayna (Fiancé Aaron), and Carolyn Hamburg, Amy and Robyn Oster, and great-granddaughter Daphne Hamburg. Alan also leaves his brothers and sisters-in-law Edward (Rochelle) and George (Phyllis) Reservitz and Jean Hamburg White, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 20th at Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Heart Association, K.C. Hospice, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211).
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1