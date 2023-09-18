December 25, 1928 – September 14, 2023

Leawood, Kansas – Alan Hamburg, 94, of Mission, Ks., died September 14th, 2023. Alan was born December 25th, 1928 in Boston, Ma., to the late Philip and Rose Hamburg. Alan graduated from Tufts College in Medford, Ma. He became a Chartered Life Underwriter in 1959.

Alan married Natalie Reservitz in 1953 and they were married 60 years until her death in 2013. He spent his whole career in the insurance industry, moving to Kansas City in 1960 to manage a small insurance company and ultimately retiring from the Prudential insurance Co. in 1977.

Alan was in the US Army reserves for 12 years. Among his many interests he was a stamp collector and an avid bird watcher. He was a ROMEO charter member.