We’ve taken park recommendations before but with more activity-driven and socially-minded themes at the forefront, from best dog parks to best playgrounds.

This week’s 5 to Try is looking for parks in Johnson County that are good spots for peace and quiet.

Amid life’s hustle and bustle, it’s nice to get away sometimes, far from the madding crowd.

This week’s different: we want your suggestions for quiet corners of Johnson County where one can go just to be still and earn a break from all the noise of modern life.

You may have your favorite municipal park down the street in mind, or a particularly peaceful nook inside a much larger county-run park.

Either way, we want to know about it.

How to tell us your picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

