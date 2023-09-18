  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

🌳 5 to Try: What are JoCo’s most peaceful parks? Tell us your picks

Sunset at Heritage Lake Park in Olathe. File photo.

Amid life’s hustle and bustle, it’s nice to get away sometimes, far from the madding crowd.

This week’s 5 to Try is looking for parks in Johnson County that are good spots for peace and quiet.

We’ve taken park recommendations before but with more activity-driven and socially-minded themes at the forefront, from best dog parks to best playgrounds.