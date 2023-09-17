  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

JoCo judge final ruling reinstates initial decision on Prairie Village petitions

A Johnson County judge makes final decision on three resident-led Prairie Village petitions. File photo.

A Johnson County judge reversed course once again on the three resident-led Prairie Village petitions.

Judge Rhonda Mason of Division 4 at Johnson County District Court in Olathe issued a final ruling late Friday evening that reinstated her initial oral decision from Sept. 6 regarding the “rezoning,” “abandon” and “adoption” petitions.

She ruled that only the “abandon” petition — which aims to limit what petitioners call a “strong mayor” form of government — is eligible to put before Prairie Village voters.

