Your Community: Party at the Library on a magical night

Join the celebration for Library Lets Loose and support your favorite local library!
The Johnson County Library is well-known for providing access to ideas, information, experiences and materials that support and enrich people’s lives. Fun fact: they are also the hottest after-hours party spot, at least on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 6:30 to 10 pm. That’s when you can party in the stacks at the Johnson County Library Foundation’s signature annual event: Library Lets Loose!
The event theme is Our Libraries are Magic and will feature Magician Scott Henderson performing an array of illusions. “Library Lets Loose is a great date night, a chance to celebrate with your book club, attend solo or with a group of friends,” said Shelley O’Brien, Johnson County Library Foundation Executive Director. “We can’t wait to celebrate with the community while raising to support lifelong learning Library resources!”
This festive, lively, after-hours celebration and fundraiser for Library Lovers 21+ is at Central Resource Library, 9875 W 87th Street in Overland Park.
Enjoy Delicious Food and Cocktails
Dance the Night Away with DJ Stann
Enter Prize Drawings to Win Unique Experiences
Participate in Unique Interactive Activities
For every $100 someone donates before or during the event they will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a unique experience. These exclusive experience opportunities include:
a 4-night or 5-night Bahamas or Caribbean Cruise for two
J. Rieger & Co. distillery tour, tasting and then four-course dinner for 10 in their 360 degree view Jacob’s Whiskey Barrels Dining Room
a 5-night stay for two at the Westin Resort & Spa in Cancun
a Tuscany Selection of 12 bottles of Italian red wine shipped right to your door.
And more!
Winners will be announced during the event, but you do not have to be present to win – you can make a donation online and still have a chance for one of these fabulous prize experiences.
Library Lets Loose!
Saturday, September 23, 6:30-10 pm
Admission: Tickets – $75
For Library Lovers 21+
Donations are welcomed – and can be made during ticket checkout or online!
Join the after-hours Library party of the year on September 23. Visit libraryletsloose.org to get your tickets and learn more about this magical night. Your support helps the Johnson County Library Foundation provide funding for life-long learning resources and programs for Library users of all ages, above and beyond what public funding provides.
Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1