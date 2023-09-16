Your Community: Party at the Library on a magical night

The Johnson County Library is well-known for providing access to ideas, information, experiences and materials that support and enrich people’s lives. Fun fact: they are also the hottest after-hours party spot, at least on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 6:30 to 10 pm. That’s when you can party in the stacks at the Johnson County Library Foundation’s signature annual event: Library Lets Loose!

The event theme is Our Libraries are Magic and will feature Magician Scott Henderson performing an array of illusions. “Library Lets Loose is a great date night, a chance to celebrate with your book club, attend solo or with a group of friends,” said Shelley O’Brien, Johnson County Library Foundation Executive Director. “We can’t wait to celebrate with the community while raising to support lifelong learning Library resources!”

This festive, lively, after-hours celebration and fundraiser for Library Lovers 21+ is at Central Resource Library, 9875 W 87th Street in Overland Park.