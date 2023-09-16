  Kyle Palmer  - Crime

Shawnee youth pastor charged with attempted murder in house fire attack

Investigators outside the garage of a Shawnee home where six victims of the same family suffered injuries early Saturday morning in an alleged arson. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A Shawnee man faces multiple charges in connection with a fire and disturbance at a home early Saturday morning that left six people, including four children, with injuries.

Matthew Lee Richards, 41, is charged with five counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson with risk of bodily harm.

The charges stem from a fire at a Shawnee home early Saturday morning in the 6600 block of Goode Drive, just north of 67th Street near Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.

