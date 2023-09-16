The home is in the neighborhood just north of 67th Street and Long Avenue, near Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.

In a news release, Shawnee Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman says police and firefighters were called to a home in the 6600 block of Goode Drive at 3:47 a.m.

Shawnee Police are investigating a disturbance and house fire that injured seven people early Saturday morning.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that at least two people called 911 from inside the house.

Both reported a fire in the basement and someone armed with a knife who was attacking people.

Firefighters from Shawnee, Overland Park and Lenexa responded to the area and waited for police to confirm that the scene was safe for them to enter.

Due to the number of injuries, a second alarm response was added, bringing in additional firefighters from Shawnee, Overland Park, and Consolidated Fire District No. 2.

Five Johnson County Med-Act ambulances responded to the scene.

“Firefighters found a fire in the basement of the home,” Rittman said in the release. “Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.”

Rittman said seven people were transported to area hospitals, including the suspect.

No information regarding the nature of the disturbance, types of injuries, conditions or ages of the injured has been released by officials.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that several children are among the injured, and their injuries are serious.

“Members of the Shawnee Police Department, Shawnee Fire Department, and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Criminalistics Laboratory remain on the scene investigating,” Rittman said in the release. “A portion of the 6600 block of Goode Drive will be closed for some time for an ongoing investigation.”

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available throughout the day.