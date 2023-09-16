  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

7 injured, including children, in fire and disturbance at Shawnee home

Shawnee firefighters enter the garage where a fire and disturbance took place.

Shawnee firefighters at the garage door of a home on Goode Drive early Saturday morning. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Shawnee Police are investigating a disturbance and house fire that injured seven people early Saturday morning.

In a news release, Shawnee Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman says police and firefighters were called to a home in the 6600 block of Goode Drive at 3:47 a.m.

The home is in the neighborhood just north of 67th Street and Long Avenue, near Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.