Shea Geist with Neighbors for a Better Roeland Park, the group behind the summer concert series, said “Fiesta RP!” has been in the works for a year now. It is occurring one day after the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

“Fiesta RP!,” part of the R Park summer concert series , is a celebration of Latino and Indigenous culture in Roeland Park at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16.

The idea behind “Fiesta RP!” is the same as the rest of the group’s events, she said: Building community.

“The focus is to help Roeland Park residents who are individuals of color feel more comfortable here, and know they are seen and spoken to here,” Geist said. “And also our neighbors who visit Roeland Park … know that this is a welcoming community.”

Geist said regular summer concert attendees are able to see what Latino and Indigenous entrepreneurs are up to with a variety of vendors including Tamale Kitchen, Antojitos El Tony, vendors selling products and community service organizations.

Grupo Folklorico Alma Tapatía, a regional Mexican dance group, will perform a traditional dance routine for 30 minutes. Aladun Dance Company, a salsa troupe, is performing and then teaching a dance lesson for the crowd to participate in.

Proceeds from beer sales will go toward the wildflower garden and The Mighty Bike at R Park.

Geist said purchases made at vendor stands will go toward the vendors only as a way to support small businesses.

