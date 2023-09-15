  Juliana Garcia  - Events

Fiesta RP! celebrating Latino and Indigenous cultures headlines weekend events in JoCo

The Weekend Fiesta RP

"Fiesta RP!," a celebration of Latino and Indigenous culture, will feature the traditional Mexican dance troupe Grupo Folklorica Alma Tapatia. Photo credit Tania Sosa Photography.

A summer of live performances at R Park takes an intentional twist this weekend.

“Fiesta RP!,” part of the R Park summer concert series, is a celebration of Latino and Indigenous culture in Roeland Park at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Shea Geist with Neighbors for a Better Roeland Park, the group behind the summer concert series, said “Fiesta RP!” has been in the works for a year now. It is occurring one day after the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

