Lenexa music teacher surprised at school with ‘Samaritan’ honor

A Lenexa music teacher received the surprise and honor of a lifetime for her hard work in the community.

When Helen Harrelson, the head of instrumental music at St. James Academy, walked into one of the school’s music rooms Thursday, she was greeted with music, cheers and a special appearance by retired Sporting KC soccer star Matt Besler.

Harrelson named a Blue KC Sporting Samaritan

The honor is given to local students and teachers as part of an initiative from Sporting KC and Blue Cross Blue Shield to highlight people who are making a positive impact in their community.

A native of Sheffield, England, Harrelson came to America to teach at St. James Academy while on sabbatical in 2007.

She took to the school’s music program, which at the time had eight students, and has helped it grow to more than 100 in the years since.

In addition, she founded the Fountain City Youth Band Academy, a youth brass and percussion ensemble that has about 150 members metrowide and boasts numerous accolades.

Despite the acclaim, Harrelson remains humble

When asked about the honor, Harrelson said she’s simply doing her job.

“It feels a little strange at times, if I’m being honest because I see so many wonderful educators, coaches that do exactly what I do. To be recognized as one of those is wonderful. There’s so many people that do great jobs,” she said.

Besler said he was stunned by the energy and love in the room for Harrelson.

“This was one of the best ones. It’s definitely up at the top just because of the environment and the energy that the students created,” he said.

Her colleagues and students said the recognition was deserved.

“She is a rock star here at St. James,” said Andy Tylicki, president of St. James Academy. “Kids love her, parents love her, staff loves her. She’s just a great person to be around.”

Maggie Martinez, a senior and baritone saxophone player in the school’s band, said Harrelson has been an inspiration, watching her get her doctorate, while teaching.

“She went from Mrs. Harrelson to Dr. Harrelson in front of us and she balanced everything,” she said. “She’s hilarious. She’s so loving and understanding. She’s very caring.”

Harrelson was also honored at Sporting KC match

Before Thursday’s surprise at the school, Harrelson was recognized during a pre-match ceremony at the Sporting KC contest on Aug. 26 at Children’s Mercy Park.

There, she got to tour the team’s facility, as well as watch a 3-0 Sporting win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

On top of that, Harrelson got to see her students charged up and excited

“It was great to see the students there. They have such a great energy and they kept it a big secret, which is really good,” she said laughing.

Go deeper: People can nominate members of their community to be the next Blue KC Sporting Samaritan at SportingKC.com/BlueKC.