SMSD News: Fall Breakfast highlights many ways Shawnee Mission shines

Scholarship Shawnee Mission This year marks the fifth year of Scholarship Shawnee Mission , a program that matches high school students with college scholarship offers before they have even applied. Since 2019, Scholarship Shawnee Mission has brought more than $10 billion in scholarship offers to Shawnee Mission students.

Throughout the event, held on September 13, 2023, more than 1,000 guests gathered as One Shawnee Mission to hear from teachers and students about why this is A Time to Shine! At this year’s event, attendees were able to hear the significant progress made through two Shawnee Mission Education Foundation (SMEF) initiatives launched at Fall Breakfast events in years past.

A room full of supportive Shawnee Mission community members had a lot to celebrate at the 2023 Fall Breakfast.

“Whatever path our students choose, we want them to thrive,” noted Kim Hinkle, executive director of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation. “We work hard to connect our students to opportunity, actually even starting before you are a Shawnee Mission student.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library serves students living in Shawnee Mission boundaries by connecting children to free books every month from birth until the age of 5. Shawnee Mission, the first affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Johnson County, launched during the 2022 Fall Breakfast. Since then, 6,000 children in our community have been signed up to receive books and more than 43,000 books have been distributed.

Community volunteer Dr. Wanda Vaughn explained why she is proud to support this program.

“Books are important from the day children are born,” she expressed. “I want to give this gift of exploration through books to others.”

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard and student interviewees

At the center of the event, Miguel Tapia Becerra, Shawnee Mission North senior, and Charlie Walsh, Trailridge Middle School seventh grader, interviewed Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard.

They talked about numerous student and staff accomplishments across the district, including international science fair competitors, national champions in debate and culinary arts, the secondary state principal of the year, and two engineering students named as finalists in a NASA engineering competition.

Dr. Hubbard also shared that 31 of 34 inclusive playgrounds have been completed in Shawnee Mission as a result of the district’s most recent bond referendum. She updated the community on elementary school rebuilds and improvements to secondary school buildings. As the conversation continued, Dr. Hubbard emphasized the importance of the Kansas Legislature fully funding special education – a step that would provide all Shawnee Mission students the resources they need to succeed.

There was also an opportunity for the community to look toward the future. Dr. Hubbard explained the steps the district will be taking to create its next strategic plan for the years 2024-2029. She reminded the community that about 300 community members, staff, and students participated in the last cycle, and expressed her hope that just as many will engage in the next cycle.

Hubbard shared with the community how their support relates to the theme for the year – One Shawnee Mission: A Time to Shine.

“It’s about supporting each other, building each other up, and having that moment to shine,” she expressed.

More shining moments

Foundation executive director Hinkle, joined by student hosts Luis Guzman, SM North senior, Shawnee Mission West senior Ariana Kamugisha and Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Easton Volk, also helped to highlight other district accomplishments.

Shawnee Mission student journalism

SM North journalism teacher Becky Tate and SM South journalism teacher Tucker Love spoke about the strength of Shawnee Mission’s journalism programs at all high schools. These programs continue to win numerous national awards for their publications. Tapia Becerra, SM West senior Lily Coash Johnson, SM East senior Maggie Kissick, SM South junior Ren Park, and SM Northwest senior Izak Zeller spoke about the skills they have gained through their journalism training.

Real World Learning

Laura Harsch, SMEF business to education program officer, encouraged members of the business community to consider supporting students in earning Market Value Assets (MVAs). MVAs are industry valued and recognized skills acquired in high school that create a more seamless transition from school to postsecondary education and/or the workplace. SM South junior Joseph Kariuki, SM Northwest senior Kaitlyn Pruente, and Brookridge fourth grader Gaby Ruiz all highlighted how Real World Learning experiences have helped prepare them for college and career.

Attendees were also treated to several musical performances, featuring student musicians from across the district:

The Indian Woods Middle School Jazz Band, directed by Megan Hoelscher, which performed “Fly Me to the Moon” featuring a vocal performance by Shawnee Mission South freshman Aden Braden-Alvarez, and associate principal and Indian Woods alumna Lindsey Constance on the saxophone.

The Shawnee Mission Northwest Drumline

Shawnee Mission North Strolling Strings

Performers from all Shawnee Mission High Schools, who joined together to perform “Shining Star” and the grand finale, “Be the Change.”

