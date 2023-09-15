  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Fall Breakfast highlights many ways Shawnee Mission shines

A room full of supportive Shawnee Mission community members had a lot to celebrate at the 2023 Fall Breakfast.

Throughout the event, held on September 13, 2023, more than 1,000 guests gathered as One Shawnee Mission to hear from teachers and students about why this is A Time to Shine! At this year’s event, attendees were able to hear the significant progress made through two Shawnee Mission Education Foundation (SMEF) initiatives launched at Fall Breakfast events in years past.

Scholarship Shawnee Mission This year marks the fifth year of Scholarship Shawnee Mission, a program that matches high school students with college scholarship offers before they have even applied. Since 2019, Scholarship Shawnee Mission has brought more than $10 billion in scholarship offers to Shawnee Mission students.