  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park will start allowing native plants in home lawns and gardens

Native plants in a garden in Overland Park's South Lake Park.

Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Overland Park residents may soon be able to plant more native plants in their yards and gardens. 

The city is in the process of updating its codes to make space for planned native landscapes for their ecological and stormwater benefits. That could mean front yard gardens featuring milkweed, blue sage, native flowers and other species that once dominated the northeastern Kansas landscape. 

What is a native plant?

Native plants, according to Johnson County Extension, are “well-adapted to a local ecosystem” and tend to evolve in an area “without the influence of man.” 

