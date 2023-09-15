Obituaries Sep 15, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Sept. 12-14 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Sept. 12-14, 2023. Jerry Wayne Cicero James Grove Dalton Lorine Margot Scroggins Roger Sprecher Jeannie Sue Wilson William David “Bill” Bledsoe Jr. John T. Bradford Joanne Harper Lanell McCann Pruett Edward Paul Stevermer Martha M. Burge George Schweiger Howard Newton Capps Karen Cosman Verda Ilene Krokstrom Morris (Mo) Earl Little Jr. David M. Beseau Salvador Manuel Porras
