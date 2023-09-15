Overland Park residents have the chance this weekend to get rid of some junk around their house.

The city is hosting a construction debris drop off event Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Dennis Garrett Public Works facility at 11300 W. 91st St.

Residents can drop off one pickup-load of materials.

Items eligible to be dropped off include decking, fencing, lumber, railroad ties, scrap metal, appliances and tires.

Items that will not be accepted for this drop off include yard debris, tree limbs, brush, furniture or other bulky items.

You must bring proof of Overland Park residence, and you should be prepared to unload your truck yourself.

Indian Woods associate principal Lindsey Constance showed off her saxophone skills earlier this week with a solo during the Indian Woods Jazz Band’s performance at the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation breakfast. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.