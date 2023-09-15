  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

New Georgetown Plaza redevelopment plan moving forward in Overland Park

Georgetown Plaza redevelopment

File photo.

After multiple iterations of the Georgetown Plaza project have failed to gain traction, plans to redevelop the office park in northwest Overland Park are moving ahead.

This week, the Overland Park City Council voted 9-3 to approve the rezoning required for the roughly 2.6-acre project.

As it stands, Drake Development intends to take out some of the long-standing office space at 75th Street and the frontage road off Interstate 35 and reimagine it as a commercial center. The developer also plans to update the remaining office buildings.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.