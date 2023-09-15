After multiple iterations of the Georgetown Plaza project have failed to gain traction, plans to redevelop the office park in northwest Overland Park are moving ahead.

This week, the Overland Park City Council voted 9-3 to approve the rezoning required for the roughly 2.6-acre project.

As it stands, Drake Development intends to take out some of the long-standing office space at 75th Street and the frontage road off Interstate 35 and reimagine it as a commercial center. The developer also plans to update the remaining office buildings.