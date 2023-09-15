As it stands, Drake Development intends to take out some of the long-standing office space at 75th Street and the frontage road off Interstate 35 and reimagine it as a commercial center. The developer also plans to update the remaining office buildings.
Nearby is AdventHealth’s Shawnee Mission campus in Merriam and some other commercial buildings, including a McDonalds.
Curtis Petersen, an attorney from Polsinelli representing the developer, said this project plan as it stands now may be imperfect, but he noted a need for redevelopment at his particular site, especially as the demand for office space in general declines.
Georgetown redevelopment plans have changed
An earlier version of the Georgetown Plaza redevelopment plan came to the Overland Park Planning Commission, which recommended the plan for denial in March. At the time, city staff and commissioners shared concerns about traffic and its incongruity with the city’s long-range land-use plans for the area.
The city council later remanded that version of the project back to the planning commission, worried about the buffering between the single-family homes in the area and any potential commercial development.
In June, the planning commission continued the Georgetown Plaza plans, still expressing concern with the way traffic flowed in and out of the site.
Then, in August, the planning commission unanimously supported a revised version of the project that has access to development located further south.
Staff does not support the current Georgetown redevelopment plans
Still, Overland Park’s planning staff don’t support this version of the project, citing its deviation from the land-use plans for this area of the city.
Planning and Development Director Leslie Karr told the city council Monday there’s a “philosophical” planning concern as well about “continuing to strip out the thoroughfare with commercial” and “the proliferation of drive-thru restaurants that we’ve been seeing along our thoroughfares.”
Councilmember Logan Heley, who asked to have the item removed from the consent agenda so the city council could discuss the issue in more depth, said he wants to defer to city staff’s judgment on these issues.
Councilmembers Scott Mosher and Fred Spears also cast dissenting votes but gave no reasoning.
Councilmember Melissa Cheatham voted for the rezoning, saying she is “sympathetic that this is a tough site” given its proximity to large highways. She did indicate though that she is worried about the growing prevalence of drive-thrus in Overland Park.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
